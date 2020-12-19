ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $440,000 Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 65,389 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,674,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 17.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,203,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,479,374,000 after purchasing an additional 356,462 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $228,029.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,255,835.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,250 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,443 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.37.

NYSE YUM opened at $109.78 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $110.17. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.39.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

