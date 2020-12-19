ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $462,000 in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,145,624 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,855,000 after buying an additional 574,571 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,379 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 115,711 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VOD. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of VOD opened at $17.15 on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.41. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

