ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 74.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,717 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 6.9% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in LivaNova by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 39.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 3.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIVN opened at $68.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92, a PEG ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.75. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.58.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.55 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LIVN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

