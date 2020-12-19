ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 101,947 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,509 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 101,947 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 49.4% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 107,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 35,615 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth $1,497,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Associated Banc during the third quarter worth about $6,045,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Associated Banc by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 252,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.77 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Patrick Edward Ahern sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $107,800.00. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASB. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

