ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 13,325 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 36.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,325 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 97,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

SIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.92.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $33.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.20. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $46.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -52.84 and a beta of 2.27.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $126.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. Analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $27,980.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,960,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.