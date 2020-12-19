ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $480,000 Position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 74.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 501,698 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth approximately $385,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 90.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 334,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 158,851 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 43.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 562,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after buying an additional 169,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 37.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 12,886 shares during the period. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

MT stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.05. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. Research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

