F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Trading Up 5.5%

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) shares were up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.28. Approximately 165,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 56,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FSTX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.69.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company plans for the initiation of a Phase I, open label, first-in-human clinical study of FS222, a bispecific antibody targeting CD137 (4-1BB) and PD-L1.

