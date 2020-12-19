FantasyGold Market Capitalization Reaches $301,085.58 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $301,085.58 and $6.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00022808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00140735 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.00 or 0.00742832 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00176086 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00368081 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00076369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00118234 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

FantasyGold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

