Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski Sells 7,114 Shares

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fastenal stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $50.18. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.58.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

