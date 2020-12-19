FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Trading Down 5.7%

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) fell 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $274.96 and last traded at $275.57. 15,409,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 401% from the average session volume of 3,075,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $292.26.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays upgraded FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $281.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.80.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $192,207.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,189.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,163 shares of company stock worth $21,516,621. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in FedEx by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after buying an additional 39,033 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 251.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,625 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,112,000 after buying an additional 97,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

