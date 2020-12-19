Financial Analysis: Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) and Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSE:NAK)

Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) and Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSE:NAK) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Braveheart Resources and Northern Dynasty Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braveheart Resources N/A -304.98% -40.73% Northern Dynasty Minerals N/A -43.03% -39.10%

This table compares Braveheart Resources and Northern Dynasty Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braveheart Resources N/A N/A -$3.95 million N/A N/A Northern Dynasty Minerals N/A N/A -$52.14 million ($0.14) -2.37

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.6% of Northern Dynasty Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Dynasty Minerals has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Braveheart Resources and Northern Dynasty Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Northern Dynasty Minerals 0 1 1 0 2.50

Northern Dynasty Minerals has a consensus price target of $0.98, suggesting a potential upside of 193.50%. Given Northern Dynasty Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Northern Dynasty Minerals is more favorable than Braveheart Resources.

Summary

Northern Dynasty Minerals beats Braveheart Resources on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braveheart Resources

Braveheart Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc. and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc. in November 2014. Braveheart Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd. and changed its name to Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. in October 1997. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

