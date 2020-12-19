Financial Contrast: Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) & Fluor (NYSE:FLR)

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) and Fluor (NYSE:FLR) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Aenza S.A.A. has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluor has a beta of 2.87, meaning that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aenza S.A.A. and Fluor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aenza S.A.A. 0 0 0 0 N/A Fluor 0 6 0 0 2.00

Fluor has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential downside of 30.77%. Given Fluor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fluor is more favorable than Aenza S.A.A..

Profitability

This table compares Aenza S.A.A. and Fluor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aenza S.A.A. N/A N/A N/A Fluor -4.02% -31.38% -5.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.1% of Aenza S.A.A. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of Fluor shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.4% of Aenza S.A.A. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Fluor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aenza S.A.A. and Fluor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aenza S.A.A. $1.22 billion 0.32 -$265.15 million N/A N/A Fluor $14.35 billion 0.16 -$1.52 billion $2.99 5.47

Aenza S.A.A. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fluor.

Summary

Aenza S.A.A. beats Fluor on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aenza S.A.A.

GraÃ±a y Montero S.A.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through three segments: Engineering and Construction; Infrastructure; and Real Estate. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services. This segment also provides services related to civil works, which include construction of hydroelectric power stations and other large infrastructure facilities; electro mechanic construction, such as concentrator plants, oil and natural gas pipelines, and transmission lines; and building construction comprising office and residential buildings, hotels, affordable housing projects, shopping centers, and industrial facilities. It serves mining, power, oil and gas, transportation, and infrastructure development companies. The Infrastructure segment offers long-term concessions or similar contractual arrangements in Peru for three toll roads, the Lima Metro, a waste water treatment plant in Lima, four producing oil fields, and a gas processing plant, as well as maintenance services for infrastructure assets. The Real Estate segment develops and sells homes, and office and commercial space. GraÃ±a y Montero S.A.A. was founded in 1933 and is based in Surquillo, Peru.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other. The Energy & Chemicals segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services in the upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, and liquefied natural gas and pipeline markets. The Mining & Industrial segment provides design, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management services to the mining and metals, life sciences, and advanced manufacturing and technologies sectors. The Infrastructure & Power segment offers design, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management services to the infrastructure sector. The Government segment provides engineering and construction services, logistics, and life-support services, as well as contingency operations support services to the defense sector. It also offers support services to the United States (U.S.) intelligence community, the U.S. Department of Energy and National Nuclear Security Administration, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The Diversified Services segment provides asset maintenance and asset integrity services to the oil and gas, chemicals, life sciences, power, mining and metals, consumer products, and manufacturing industries; and staffing services. The Other segment researches, develops, licenses, and commercializes small modular nuclear reactor technology; and serves as a subcontractor for the construction of nitrocellulose manufacturing facility. The company also offers unionized management and construction services. Fluor Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

