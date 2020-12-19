First Cobalt Corp. (FCC.V) (CVE:FCC) Trading 53.6% Higher

First Cobalt Corp. (FCC.V) (CVE:FCC) traded up 53.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.22. 12,059,503 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,126% from the average session volume of 541,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of C$121.23 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00.

About First Cobalt Corp. (FCC.V) (CVE:FCC)

First Cobalt Corp. acquires and explores for resource properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt project that covers an area of 1,698 acres located in Idaho. First Cobalt Corp. also controls silver and cobalt assets in the Canadian Cobalt Camp. The company was formerly known as Aurgent Resource Corp.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for First Cobalt Corp. (FCC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Cobalt Corp. (FCC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.