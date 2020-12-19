First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of First United stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.90. First United has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $24.99.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised First United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

