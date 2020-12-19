FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

FE has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.34.

NYSE:FE opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.16.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,708,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,949,000 after acquiring an additional 266,810 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,276,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,895,000 after buying an additional 2,994,534 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,161,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,948,000 after buying an additional 78,300 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,050,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,282,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,094,000 after buying an additional 89,018 shares during the period. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

