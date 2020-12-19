Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

FVRR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on Fiverr International from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fiverr International from $116.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JMP Securities upgraded Fiverr International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fiverr International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Fiverr International from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.00.

FVRR stock traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.71 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.86. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $213.50.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.32 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Fiverr International by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

