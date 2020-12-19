Flash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $708.00 (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Flash has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar. Flash has a total market capitalization of $6.43 million and $708.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flash coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023152 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00137915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.71 or 0.00770601 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00172422 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00382419 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00077755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00122845 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash launched on August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Flash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars.

