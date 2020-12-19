FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Stock Price Up 1%

FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR)’s stock price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.39 and last traded at $33.29. 372,732 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 917,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 49.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 158,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period.

