Flowchain Market Cap Tops $9,952.84 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 48.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $9,952.84 and $31,282.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flowchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex. During the last week, Flowchain has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00058391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.11 or 0.00399656 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00026662 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 94% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Flowchain Token Profile

FLC is a token. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 881,836 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin . Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

