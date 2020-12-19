Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Trading 5.9% Higher

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.54 and last traded at $40.11. 297,769 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 255% from the average session volume of 83,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.86.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. (FBRC) initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Forte Biosciences from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Forte Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

The firm has a market cap of $500.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.44.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBRX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $142,460,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 55,723 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $1,300,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $893,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 567.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

About Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

