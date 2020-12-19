Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares rose 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $146.45 and last traded at $145.85. Approximately 3,027,948 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,627,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.42.
FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.26.
The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.79.
In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $783,699.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,995.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $313,182.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,106,525 shares in the company, valued at $674,587,816.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,072 shares of company stock worth $2,574,189. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.
Fortinet Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTNT)
Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.
