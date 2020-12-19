Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares rose 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $146.45 and last traded at $145.85. Approximately 3,027,948 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,627,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.42.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.26.

The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.79.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $783,699.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,995.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $313,182.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,106,525 shares in the company, valued at $674,587,816.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,072 shares of company stock worth $2,574,189. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

