Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will post $1.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FBHS shares. Barclays increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.22.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $8,678,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,720,550. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,510 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 191.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,513,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,884,000 after purchasing an additional 994,314 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,036,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,569,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,122,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,091,000 after acquiring an additional 376,589 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBHS opened at $89.63 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $92.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.89 and a 200-day moving average of $78.36.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.