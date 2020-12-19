Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BEN has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.32.

BEN traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,123,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,378,936. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $40,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 371.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,113 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 19.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 700,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,261,000 after purchasing an additional 112,124 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 145.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 552,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,245,000 after buying an additional 327,800 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,773 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

