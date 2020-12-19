Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Trading Down 19%

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) dropped 19% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.35 and last traded at $32.14. Approximately 1,848,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 881% from the average daily volume of 188,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.70.

FREQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Frequency Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.21 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Frequency Therapeutics news, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $311,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,671.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $484,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,878.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,290 shares of company stock worth $3,582,111 over the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 403.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

