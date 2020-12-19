FUTURAX Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,695.00 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last week, FUTURAX has traded 23% higher against the dollar. FUTURAX has a market cap of $8,131.88 and $1,695.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUTURAX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Fatbtc, Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00056432 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001220 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00020397 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004938 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FTXT is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

