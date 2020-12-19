Galiano Gold (NYSE:GAU) Trading Up 10.3%

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU) shot up 10.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. 1,898,909 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 1,057,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

GAU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $3.00 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Galiano Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Galiano Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.62.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Galiano Gold (NYSE:GAU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Galiano Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,141,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the third quarter worth about $801,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Galiano Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Galiano Gold by 343.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 135,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 104,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

About Galiano Gold (NYSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

