GAN (NYSE:GAN) Stock Price Up 6.6%

GAN Limited (NYSE:GAN)’s stock price rose 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.17 and last traded at $17.79. Approximately 5,719,074 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 290% from the average daily volume of 1,465,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

GAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, October 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $28.50) on shares of GAN in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.53.

GAN (NYSE:GAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GAN by 4.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GAN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in GAN by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter.

GAN Company Profile (NYSE:GAN)

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

