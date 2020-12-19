GAPS Price Hits $0.56 (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. GAPS has a market capitalization of $5.64 million and approximately $901.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GAPS has traded up 50.2% against the US dollar. One GAPS token can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00002433 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GAPS alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,192.76 or 1.00083682 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00023209 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00007790 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00018666 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000775 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00063342 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000278 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAPS (GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.