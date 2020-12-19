Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.49. 2,003,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $123.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.68.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Garmin during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 480.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Garmin by 17.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

