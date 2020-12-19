Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.11 and last traded at $9.20. 5,849,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 825% from the average session volume of 632,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10.

In related news, Director Janice Stairs bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

About Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

