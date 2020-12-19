Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Trading Down 7.8%

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) was down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.81 and last traded at $27.84. Approximately 800,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 380,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GCO shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. CL King raised their price target on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. 140166 raised their price objective on Genesco from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $417.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.99. Genesco had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $479.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Genesco by 16.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,013,000 after purchasing an additional 169,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 29,690 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 83,383 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genesco by 8.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genesco by 4.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

