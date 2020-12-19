Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Global Water Resources from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Global Water Resources stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $14.97. 95,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,972. The stock has a market cap of $338.13 million, a PE ratio of 1,498.50, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Global Water Resources has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 4.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 27.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 14,767 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 5.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Water Resources by 40.3% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 69,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Global Water Resources by 188.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. 35.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 61,000 people in 23,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

