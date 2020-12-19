GMS (NYSE:GMS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

Get GMS alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of GMS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded GMS from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stephens lowered GMS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GMS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of GMS from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GMS presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of GMS opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. GMS has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $34.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average is $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $812.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GMS will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 69.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 21,044 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in GMS by 139.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,954 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in GMS by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in GMS by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 35.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GMS (GMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.