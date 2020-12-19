Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) traded down 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.78. 668,450 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 639,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.25) on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Golden Star Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $74.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.70 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSS. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golden Star Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

