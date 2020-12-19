Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 168.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,002,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 629,164 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $13,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBDC. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $124,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 26.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 13.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 664,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 80,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $66,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,642.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $189,450.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,663.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 215,916 shares of company stock worth $2,838,130 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GBDC opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $18.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.84.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $72.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.06 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.