GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) had its price target lifted by Barrington Research from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on GP Strategies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GP Strategies from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered GP Strategies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on GP Strategies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:GPX opened at $11.24 on Friday. GP Strategies has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.90 million, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $115.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.74 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 1.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that GP Strategies will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPX. Engine Capital Management LP increased its stake in GP Strategies by 454.5% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 403,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 330,828 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in GP Strategies by 224.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 430,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 297,699 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,654,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,773,000 after purchasing an additional 181,614 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 157,500 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

