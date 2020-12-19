Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Up 6.8%

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)’s share price shot up 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $207.59 and last traded at $207.52. 132,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 51,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.39.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gravity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of -0.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Gravity by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gravity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gravity by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 34,362 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gravity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gravity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

