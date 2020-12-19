Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 739.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,117 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 1.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 209,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 3.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $31,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,077.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $55,375 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $32.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.43.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.26. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. The business had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MGNX shares. ValuEngine cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

