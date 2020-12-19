Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Trading Up 7.1%

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC)’s share price was up 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.70. Approximately 711,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,263,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $16.52 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Greenland Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC)

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric forklift trucks in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes, and transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.