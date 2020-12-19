Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Trading Up 7.1%

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC)’s share price was up 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.70. Approximately 711,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,263,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35.
Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $16.52 million during the quarter.
About Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC)
Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric forklift trucks in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes, and transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.
