GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) versus Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Head to Head Comparison

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) and GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.3% of Hyliion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of GreenPower Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hyliion and GreenPower Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyliion N/A 6.94% 0.13% GreenPower Motor N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hyliion and GreenPower Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyliion 0 2 1 0 2.33 GreenPower Motor 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hyliion currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.35%. GreenPower Motor has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.21%. Given GreenPower Motor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GreenPower Motor is more favorable than Hyliion.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hyliion and GreenPower Motor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyliion N/A N/A $2.32 million N/A N/A GreenPower Motor $13.50 million 26.88 -$955,050.00 ($0.05) -380.00

Hyliion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GreenPower Motor.

Summary

Hyliion beats GreenPower Motor on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

