Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,063 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,584 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.6% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.3% during the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% during the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $218.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.36.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

