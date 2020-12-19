GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Trading 5.4% Higher

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) shares traded up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.31. 577,478 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 490,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. GTT Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

The firm has a market cap of $253.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTT. Conifer Management L.L.C. boosted its position in GTT Communications by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 5,209,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in GTT Communications by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after acquiring an additional 558,156 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in GTT Communications by 749.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 489,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 432,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GTT Communications by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 261,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in GTT Communications by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 264,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 144,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

About GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT)

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

