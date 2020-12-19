GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Trading 5.4% Higher

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) shares traded up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.31. 577,478 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 490,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. GTT Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.
The firm has a market cap of $253.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73.
About GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT)
GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.
