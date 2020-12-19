Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys Shares of 14,705 TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 325.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 31,512.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of TCBK opened at $35.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $41.42.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $78.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

