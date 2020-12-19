GXChain Market Capitalization Reaches $26.43 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $26.43 million and $10.89 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000134 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001684 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,833,809 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

