Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) shares fell 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29. 1,790,265 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 1,297,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Kimberly Schaefer purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $38,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford purchased 58,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $81,315.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 812,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,971.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 105,214 shares of company stock worth $146,247. Corporate insiders own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOFV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio.

