Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Raised to Buy at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Halliburton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an underperform rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.17.

HAL opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.42. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,320.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth $1,353,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,899,413 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $46,988,000 after acquiring an additional 130,597 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 66.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 152.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 85,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

