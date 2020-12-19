Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

HSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Harsco by 62.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 53,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 20,451 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Harsco by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Harsco by 40.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Harsco during the third quarter valued at $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSC opened at $17.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. Harsco has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.49.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Harsco will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

