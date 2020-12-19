Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) were up 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 413,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 190,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HBIO shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $175.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $24.04 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 74,089 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 21,724.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 12,383 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 202.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 131,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 87,943 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 70.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 9,399 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 47.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 107,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

