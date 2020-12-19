Head to Head Analysis: Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) & AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY)

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) and AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Inphi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of AU Optronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Inphi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Inphi and AU Optronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inphi 0 4 10 0 2.71 AU Optronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Inphi presently has a consensus price target of $139.46, indicating a potential downside of 13.37%. Given Inphi’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Inphi is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Risk and Volatility

Inphi has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AU Optronics has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inphi and AU Optronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inphi $365.64 million 22.94 -$72.91 million ($0.06) -2,683.00 AU Optronics $8.99 billion 0.54 -$608.06 million ($0.67) -7.46

Inphi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AU Optronics. Inphi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AU Optronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Inphi and AU Optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inphi -14.44% 10.23% 3.61% AU Optronics -8.34% -11.43% -5.35%

Summary

Inphi beats AU Optronics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures. Its solutions provide a high-speed interface between analog and mixed signals, and digital information in high-performance systems, such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, and data centers. The company also provides 25G to 600G high-speed analog and mixed semiconductor solutions for the communications market. Its products perform a range of functions, such as amplifying, encoding, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and retiming signals at speeds up to 400 Gbps. Inphi Corporation sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through a network of sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as TCom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Inphi Corporation in February 2001. Inphi Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. The company operates in two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc. This segment serves original equipment manufacturing service providers; and brand companies. The Energy segment manufactures and sells solar materials, including ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. This segment sells its ingot and solar wafer products primarily to solar cell manufacturers; and solar modules to installers, solar system integrators, property developers, and other value-added resellers. The company also sells and leases content management system and hardware; plans, designs, and develops construction for environmental protection and related project management; and manufactures and sells TFT-LCD modules and panels, TV sets, backlight modules, automotive parts, precision plastic parts, and motorized treadmills. In addition, it develops and sells software and hardware for health care industry; provides software and hardware integration system and equipment relating to intelligent manufacturing, as well as related consulting services; and engages in venture capital investment activities. The company operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. AU Optronics Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

