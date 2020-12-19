Head to Head Analysis: Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) & So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) and Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares So-Young International and Shutterstock’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International $165.42 million 7.44 $25.38 million N/A N/A Shutterstock $650.52 million 3.92 $20.11 million $0.74 95.18

So-Young International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shutterstock.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.0% of So-Young International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of Shutterstock shares are held by institutional investors. 46.8% of Shutterstock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for So-Young International and Shutterstock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International 0 1 4 0 2.80 Shutterstock 0 1 5 0 2.83

So-Young International currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.09%. Shutterstock has a consensus target price of $65.83, suggesting a potential downside of 6.53%. Given So-Young International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe So-Young International is more favorable than Shutterstock.

Profitability

This table compares So-Young International and Shutterstock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International 5.84% 2.59% 2.13% Shutterstock 5.05% 10.85% 5.74%

Risk & Volatility

So-Young International has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shutterstock has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shutterstock beats So-Young International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company facilitates research on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; and blogs under the name Beauty Diaries. It also provides reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; Software as a Service; and guiding and consulting services through training programs for medical service providers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 6,100 medical aesthetic service providers and 2,600 other consumption healthcare service providers on its platform. So-Young International Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc., a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Select, Shutterstock Custom, Shutterstock Editorial, and Shutterstock Music and PremiumBeat names, as well as Superior search, Application programming interface, and Editor and Editor Pro tools to enhance workflow and project management needs, and search capabilities. It serves marketing professionals and organizations, media and broadcast companies, and small and medium-sized businesses through online platform. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

